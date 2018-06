* REPORTED ON MONDAY MAY REVENUE OF ABOUT 12.5 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP ABOUT 6 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR

* AT THE END OF MAY ITS RETAIL SPACE INCREASED BY ABOUT 4 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR TO 17,253 SQUARE METERS

* ESTIMATED GROSS MARGIN WAS AT ABOUT 65 PERCENT, ABOUT 2.2 PERCENTAGE POINT HIGHER YEAR-ON-YEAR

