June 20 (Reuters) - Natra SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY IT WILL ISSUE 12 MILLION SHARES WITHOUT SHARE PREMIUM AND WORTH 1.6 MILLION EUROS TO CARRY OUT SWAP OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS

* BONDHOLDERS REQUEST CONVERSION OF 11,994 BONDS, WHICH REPRESENT AROUND 10.80 PERCENT OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS ISSUE

