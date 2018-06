BRIEF-Ovostar Union Plans To Move Its Headquarters To Cyprus

June 20 (Reuters) - OVOSTAR UNION NV:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT ITS MANAGEMENT HAS DRAWN UP A PROPOSAL TO TRANSFER THE CORPORATE SEAT OF THE COMPANY FROM THE NETHERLANDS TO CYPRUS (THE CONVERSION) AROUND OCTOBER 2018

* AT THE TIME OF THE CONVERSION THE COMPANY WILL TRANSFER ITS HEAD OFFICE AS WELL AS ITS ADMINISTRATION TO CYPRUS

* SAYS THE MAIN PURPOSE OF THE CONVERSION INTO A CYPRUS PUBLIC COMPANY IS TO SIMPLIFY THE COMPANY GROUP STRUCTURE

* THE NEW NAME OF THE COMPANY FOLLOWING THE CONVERSION WILL BE OVOSTAR UNION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

