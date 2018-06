June 20 (Reuters) - SeniVita Social Estate AG (IPO-SEN.F):

* SAID ON TUESDAY SUPERVISORY BOARD UNANIMOUSLY DECIDED TO DISMISS TWO MEMBERS OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD, UWE SEIFEN AND ROLAND ZEIDES, WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

* DUTIES ALSO TAKE EFFECT WITH IMMEDIATE ARE TAKEN OVER BY PETER DRESSENDÖRFER, ONE OF THE CO-FOUNDERS OF THE SENIVITA GROUP

* ALSO UNANIMOUSLY DECIDED THAT SUPERVISORY BOARD TO BE HEADED BY ANTON KUMMERT

