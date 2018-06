June 20(Reuters) - GALAPAGOS NV:

* ANNOUNCED ON WEDNESDAY SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE ARISING FROM WARRANT EXERCISES

* ISSUED 102,801 NEW ORDINARY SHARES, FOR A TOTAL CAPITAL INCREASE OF EUR 1.3 MLN

* EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEMBERS COMMITTED TO EXERCISE MINIMUM NUMBER OF WARRANTS

* CEO ONNO VAN DE STOLPE EXERCISED 15,000 WARRANTS

* THREE OTHER EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEMBERS EXERCISED AGGREGATE NUMBER OF 45,000 WARRANTS

