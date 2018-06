June 21 (Reuters) - RUCH CHORZOW SA:

* SIGNS A LOAN AGREMEENT WITH ONE OF THE COMPANY’S SHAREHOLDERS, CARBONEX SP. Z O.O.

* CARBONEX GRANTS RUCH CHORZOW A LOAN IN THE AMOUNT OF 252,000 ZLOTYS

* SAYS IT’S A “SIGNIFICANT” AGREEMENT REGARDING THE PLANNED FINANCIAL EXPENDITURE RELATED TO THE COMPANY’S ARRANGEMENTS

* COURT APPROVED CO’S RESTRUCTURING ARRANGEMENT IN DECEMBER 2017

