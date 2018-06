BRIEF-CCC Plans To Issue 210 Mln Zloty Bonds

June 21 (Reuters) - CCC SA:

* SAYS IT DECIDED TO ISSUE UP TO 210,000 SERIES 1/2018 COUPON BONDS OF TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF UP TO 210 MILLION ZLOTYS

* BONDS TO BE ISSUES WITHIN BONDS ISSUANCE PROGRAMME OF UP TO 500 MILLION ZLOTYS

* BONDS TO BE OFFEREN IN PRIVATE SUBSCRIPTION TO HOLDERS OF SERIES 1/2014 BONDS AND REDEEMED ON JUNE 29, 2021

* EARLIER IN JUNE CO INFORMED ABOUT TALKS WITH HOLDERS OF SERIES 1/2014 BONDS AND CHANGES TO ITS BOND ISSUANCE PROGRAMME

