June 22 (Reuters) - PHARNEXT SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY UPDATE FROM PHASE 3 CLINICAL PROGRAM EVALUATING PXT3003 FOR TREATMENT OF CHARCOT-MARIE-TOOTH TYPE 1A DISEASE

* TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM PIVOTAL PLEO-CMT STUDY ARE NOW EXPECTED BY OCTOBER 2018 Source text for Eikon:

