June 22

* SAID ON THURSDAY FIRST TRANCHE FOR 44 CONVERTIBLE BONDS WITH A PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF EUR 11 MILLION WERE ISSUED UNDER THE INVESTMENT AGREEMENT WITH ATLAS

* ATLAS SPECIAL OPPORTUNITIES HAS REQUESTED THE CONVERSION OF 12 BONDS FOR A VALUE OF EUR 3 MILLION

* ACCORDING TO THE CONTRACTUAL MECHANISM, 830.916 MONDO TV ORDINARY SHARES WILL THEREFORE BE ISSUED

