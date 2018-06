BRIEF-Royal Unibrew Lifts Guidance For 2018 Revenue, EBITDA

June 21 (Reuters) - Royal Unibrew A/S:

* SAID ON THURSDAY RAISES OUTLOOK FOR 2018 ON THE EXTRAORDINARY GOOD SPRING WEATHER IN NORTHERN EUROPE AND A FASTER EXECUTION OF THE INTEGRATION OF TERME DI CRODO THAN EXPECTED

* THE EARNINGS OUTLOOK TARGET FOR MEDIUM-TERM EBIT MARGIN OF APPROX. 17% IS EXPECTED ACHIEVED IN 2018 DUE TO A POSITIVE WEATHER EFFECT

* NOW EXPECTS NET REVENUE OF DKK 6,800-7,000 MILLION (PREVIOUSLY: DKK 6,650-6,900 MILLION) EBITDA: OF DKK 1,550-1,625 MILLION (PREVIOUSLY: DKK 1,450-1,550 MILLION) EBIT OF DKK 1,190-1,265 MILLION (PREVIOUSLY: DKK 1,090-1,190 MILLION) IN 2018

