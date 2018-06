June 22 (Reuters) - Net gaming europe ab:

* SAID ON THURSDAY HAD BEEN ADMITTED TO TRADING ON NASDAQ FIRST NORTH PREMIER

* FIRST TRADING DAY ON NASDAQ FIRST NORTH PREMIER IS JUNE 27

* FINAL TRADING DAY ON SPOTLIGHT STOCK MARKET (FORMERLY AKTIETORGET) IS JUNE 26

