June 25 (Reuters) - AKSA AKRILIK:

* REPORTED ON SUNDAY SIGNS SYNDICATED LOAN WORTH $52.5 MILLION AND EUR 36 MILLION WITH EBRD

* LOAN WILL BE REPAID IN SEVEN YEARS WITH A GRACE PERIOD OF TWO YEARS

* DRAWDOWN OF THE LOAN IS PLANNED AT THE LAST WEEK OF JUNE

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)