June 25 (Reuters) - COLIAN HOLDING SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY IT BOUGHT BACK 13.41 PERCENT OF ITS OWN SHARES

* AFTER SHARE BUY-BACK CO IN AGREEMENT WITH ITS SHAREHOLDERS TOGETHER HOLD 91.75 PERCENT OF ALL CO’S SHARES

* SHAREHOLDERS IN AGREEMENT WITH CO ARE: ALLUMAINVEST, JAN KOLANSKI, BARBARA KOLANSKA, ZIOLOPEX, IPOPEMA 21 FIZAN

* IN MARCH SHAREHOLDERS AGREEMENT ANNOUNCED TENDER OFFER FOR 41.9 MILLION OF CO’S SHARES

