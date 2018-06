BRIEF-AS Roma Sells Lukasz Skorupski, Acquires Antonio Mirante

June 25 (Reuters) - AS Roma SpA:

* ANNOUNCED ON FRIDAY PERMANENT SALE TO BOLOGNA FC 1909 OF RIGHTS TO LUKASZ SKORUPSKI FOR FIXED FEE OF EUR 9 MILLION AND VARIABLE FEE UP TO 0.5 MILLION EUROS UPON REACHING CERTAIN SPORT TARGETS

* THE CONTRACT ALSO PROVIDES RECOGNITION FOR THE CO, IN CASE OF FUTURE TRANSFER OF THE PLAYER, OF 25% OF THE VALUE EXCEEDING 1 MILLION EURO

* CO ALSO ANNOUNCED PERMANENT ACQUISITION OF RIGHTS TO ANTONIO MIRANTE FROM BOLOGNA FC 1909 FOR FIXED VALUE OF 4 MILLION EUROS

* SAYS CONTRACT WITH MIRANTE SIGNED TILL JUNE 30, 2021

