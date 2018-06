June 25 (Reuters) - Rapid Nutrition PLC:

* ANNOUNCED ON SUNDAY CONVERSION OF CONVERTIBLE INSTRUMENTS

* VALID CONVERSION NOTICES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED IN RESPECT OF 9,194,720 NEW SHARES

* FOLLOWING THE CONVERSION, THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARE IN ISSUE IS 32,459,824

