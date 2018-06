June 25 (Reuters) - BIOMASS ENERGY PROJECT SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY IT SIGNED COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH POLISH AUTOMOTIVE ELECTRIFICATION PROGRAM (POLSKI PROGRAM ELEKTRYFIKACJI MOTORYZACJI)

* AGREEMENT AIMS TO ESTABLISH RESEARCH CONSORTIUMS AND GET FINANCING FOR PLANNED KEY PROGRAMMES TOGETHER WITH RESEARCH CENTRE OF THE POLISH ACADEMY OF SCIENCES KEZO

* THE KEY PROGRAMMES ARE: POLISH HYDROGEN STORAGE AND POLISH HYDROGEN FUEL CELL

