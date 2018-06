BRIEF-Eurocash Plans To Buy Shares In Partner Sp. z o.o.

June 25 (Reuters) - EUROCASH SA:

* SAYS IT HAS FILED AN APPLICATION WITH THE OFFICE OF COMPETITION AND CONSUMER PROTECTION (UOKIK) FOR AN APPROVAL FOR CONCENTRATION IN CONNECTION WITH A PLANNED ACQUISITION OF SHARES IN PARTNER SP. Z O. O.

* THE SELLER IS ASTERIA HOLDING SP. Z O. O., ONE ON WHOSE SHAREHOLDERS IS WOJCIECH KRUSZEWSKI, LONG-TIME CEO OF LEWIATAN HOLDING SA

* PARTNER SP. Z O. O. OPERATES 26 LEWIATAN-BRANDED STORES

* CO SAYS IN A STATEMENT IT PLANS TO FURTHER DEVELOP THE CHAIN STORES UNDER THE LEWIATAN BRAND

Source text: bit.ly/2ltFd9c Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)