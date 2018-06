BRIEF-Energica Motor Company GSM Approves Shares And Bond Issues

June 25 (Reuters) - Energica Motor Company SpA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT GSM APPROVED STOCK OPTION PLAN AND SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE FOR UP TO EUR 1.6 MILLION

* ALSO APPROVED TO INCREASE THE SHARE CAPITAL FOR UP TO EUR 20.0 MILLION

* CHANGED DEADLINE FOR SUBSCRIPTION OF THE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE AGAINST PAYMENT FOR THE ISSUE OF THE “2016-2018 ENERGY WARRANT”

* SAID TO INCREASE THE SHARE CAPITAL RESERVED FOR CRP MECCANICA AND CRP TECHNOLOGY BY CREDIT COMPENSATION FOR UP TO EUR 4.3 MILLION

* APPROVED TO ISSUE OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS, POSSIBLY CUM WARRANT, FOR UP TO EUR 5.0 MILLION AND OF THE WARRANTS FOR UP TO EUR 2.0 MILLION

