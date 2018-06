BRIEF-CCC Buys Back Bonds Worth 40 Million Zlotys

June 26 (Reuters) - CCC:

* SAYS ON MONDAY THAT IT HAS BOUGHT BACK ITS BONDS ISSUED IN JUNE 2014 OF THE TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF 40 MILLION ZLOTYS IN ORDER TO REDEEM THEM

* THE COMPANY SAID ON JUNE 21 THAT IT PLANNED TO ISSUE BONDS OF THE TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE UP TO 210 MILLION ZLOTYS WITHIN ITS UP TO 0.5 BILLION ZLOTY BOND PROGRAM

* FOLLOWING THE CHANGES TO LEASE ACCOUNTING STANDARDS, THE COMPANY INFORMED IN THE FIRST HALF OF JUNE ABOUT TALKS WITH HOLDERS OF SERIES 1/2014 BONDS ABOUT EARLIER REDEMPTION OF THE BONDS IN EXCHANGE FOR NEW BONDS UNDER THE AMENDED BOND PROGRAM

