BRIEF-Juventus FC Buys Player Joao Pedro Cavaco Cancelo

June 28 (Reuters) - Juventus FC SpA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT THE AGREEMENT WITH VALENCIA CLUB DE FUTBOL SAD FOR THE DEFINITIVE ACQUISITION OF THE REGISTRATION RIGHTS OF THE PLAYER JOAO PEDRO CAVACO CANCELO HAS BEEN FINALIZED FOR A CONSIDERATION OF EUR 40.4 MILLION PAYABLE IN THREE FINANCIAL YEARS

* THIS ACQUISITION WILL GENERATE ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL EFFECTS STARTING FROM 2018/2019 SPORTIVE SEASON

* JUVENTUS AND THE PLAYER HAVE SIGNED A 5-YEAR CONTRACT OF EMPLOYMENT UNTIL JUNE 30, 2023

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)