June 29 (Reuters) - NOXXON:

* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY, PATIENT RECRUITMENT IS ALMOST COMPLETE IN ONGOING CLINICAL TRIAL TESTING NOX-A12

* TOP-LINE DATA FROM PART 1 OF TRIAL NOW EXPECTED IN Q3 2018

* REMAINS CONFIDENT IT WILL BE ABLE TO PROVIDE TOP-LINE DATA FROM PART 2 OF TRIAL IN Q4 2018

