June 29(Reuters) - GAMING INNOVATION GROUP:

* SAID ON THURSDAY WAS AUTHORISED TO PROVIDE A REAL-MONEY ONLINE CASINO PLATFORM SOLUTION TO OPERATORS IN THE STATE OF NEW JERSEY

* WILL OBTAIN ITS FULL CASINO SERVICE INDUSTRY ENTERPRISE LICENCE AS SOON AS THE OBLIGATORY AND COMPREHENSIVE PROCESS IS COMPLETED

