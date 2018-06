June 29 (Reuters) - AS Roma SpA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT ACQUIRED DEFINITIEVE RIGHTS TO PLAYER WILLIAM BIANDA FOR FIXED FEE OF EUR 6 MLN

* AGREEMENT FOR BIANDA ENVISAGES VARIABLE FEE OF UP TO EUR 5 MLN UPON REACHING CERTAIN SPORT TARGETS

* IN CASE OF THE FUTURE TRANSFER OF BIANDA, THE COMPANY TO PAY AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO 15 PCT OF SALE PRICE

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)