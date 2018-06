June 29 (Reuters) - Sonae Capital SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY IT SOLD REAL ESTATE ASSETS “UNOP 3” IN TROIA FOR 20 MLN EUROS TO FULLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF LAGUNE, A COMPANY INCORPORATED UNDER FRENCH LAW

