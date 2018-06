June 29 (Reuters) - OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY, AGREEMENT TO TRANSFER MOUCTAR DIAKHABY TO FC VALENCE

* TRANSFER FOR EUR 15 MLN PLUS INCENTIVES OF UP TO EUR 2 MILLION AND EARN-OUT ON CAPITAL GAIN CONNECTED WITH FUTURE TRANSFER, IF ANY, FROM FC VALENCE

