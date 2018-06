June 29 (Reuters) - One More Level SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH COMMERCIAL LAW ENTITY AND APPOINTS IT AS SOLE PUBLISHER OF THE COMPANY’S PRODUCT CREATED USING THE UNREAL ENGINE TECHNOLOGY

* PLANS TO PREVIEW THE PRODUCT IN H2 2019

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)