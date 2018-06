June 29 (Reuters) - Inventionmed SpA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS HAVE DECIDED TO TRANSFER THE COMPANY’S SERIES B,C,D,E,F AND G SHARES TO THE MAIN MARKET OF THE WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE

* THE COMPANY’S MANAGEMENT HAS BEEN AUTHORISED TO UNDERTAKE ALL THE NECESARRY STEPS TO LIST THE SHARES ON THE MAIN MARKET

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)