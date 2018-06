June 29 (Reuters) - CREATIVEFORGE GAMES SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT RADOSLAW MROWINSKI HAS BEEN DISMISSED AS THE COMPANY’S CHAIRMAN OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD

* MICHAL PORTALEWSKI HAS BEEN NAMED THE NEW SUPERVISORY BOARD CHAIRMAN

