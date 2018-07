July 2 (Reuters) - IQ POWER LICENSING:

* SAID ON SUNDAY DUE DILIGENCE PHASE REGARDING M&A OF IQ POWER LICENSING WITH ENGENAVIS INC. EXTENDED

* ANTICIPATED CAPITAL INCREASE OF EUR 14 MILLION TO OCCUR IN LATE JULY

* LISTING OF THE NEW AMERICAN COMPANY IN EUROPE IS UNDER INVESTIGATION

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)