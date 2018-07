July 2 (Reuters) - Sporting Clube de Portugal Futebol SAD (Sporting):

* SAID ON SUNDAY SIGNED CONTRACT WITH COACH JOSE VITOR DOS SANTOS PESEIRO FOR THE FIRST TEAM FOR THE 2018/19 SPORTS SEASON

* CONTRACT WITH POSSIBILITY TO EXTEND FOR ONE MORE SEASON

Source text: bit.ly/2KpxxUk

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)