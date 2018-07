July 2 (Reuters) - CCC SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY IT SIGNED ANNEX TO CONDITIONAL AGREEMENT WITH ADLER INTERNATIONAL SP. Z O.O. (ADLER) TO BUY ORGANISED PART OF ADLER SIGNED IN APRIL

* PARTIES ALSO SIGNED FINAL AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH CO ACQUIRED ORGANISED PART OF ADLER FOR 77 MILLION ZLOTYS

