* ANNOUNCED ON FRIDAY H1 REVENUE EUR 216.2 MLN VS EUR 208.0 MLN YEAR AGO

* H1 NET LOSS EUR 2.8 MLN VS LOSS EUR 2.6 MLN YEAR AGO

* CONFIRMS ITS PLANS TO CONTINUE DEVELOPMENT IN THE FRENCH OVERSEAS TERRITORIES

* STORE MOVES ARE PLANNED IN MARTINIQUE AND GUADELOUPE, IN DYNAMIC COMMERCIAL ZONES

