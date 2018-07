July 2 (Reuters) - Sporting Clube de Braga Futebol SAD :

* SAID ON SATURDAY IT REACHED A DEAL WITH RED STAR BELGRADE TO SEND PLAYER NIKOLA STOJILJKOVIC ON A LOAN FOR THE 2018/19 SEASON

* SAID ON SUNDAY IT SIGNED A 5-SEASON CONTRACT WITH PLAYER MURILO DE SOUZA COSTA COMING FROM CD NACIONAL

Source text: bit.ly/2z1hvuA; bit.ly/2tLVvyN

