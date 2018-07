July 2 (Reuters) - VENTE-UNIQUE.COM SA:

* H1 NET RESULT EUR 1.9 MLN VS EUR 973,000 YEAR AGO

* PLANS TO ACHIEVE NEW DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH, IN LINE WITH TREND RECORDED OVER LAST 6 FINANCIAL YEARS (+ 12% / YEAR ON AVERAGE)

* IN ACCORDANCE WITH PLAN PRESENTED DURING IPO, PLANS TO OPEN TRANSIT WAREHOUSE OF 5000 M² IN JUNE 2018, PENDING EXTENSION OF THE SITE OF AMBLAINVILLE

* THIS PLAN ALSO INCLUDES ENRICHMENT OF THE DECORATIONS OFFER AND OPENING IN POLAND BEFORE END OF 2018

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)