* PRELIM. JAN.-MARCH NET LOSS OF 2.9 MILLION ZLOTYS ON REVENUE OF 68.9 MLN ZLOTYS‍​

* LAST YEAR THE COMPANY REPORTED NET LOSS OF 6.2 MILLION ZLOTYS ON THE REVENUE OF 45.3 MILLION ZLOTYS

* SAYS RESULTS HELPED AMONG OTHERS BY EXPANSION INTO NEW SEGMENTS AND ABROAD

