July 3 (Reuters) - Sporting Clube de Portugal Futebol SAD :

* SAID ON MONDAY TRANSFERS PLAYER HELDON TO AITA’AWOUN SAUDI FOOTBALL CLUB FOR 250,000 EUROS FOR 25 PERCENT OF ATHLETE’S ECONOMIC RIGHTS

* SAYS SPORTING WILL RECEIVE 75 PERCENT OF VALUE OF FUTURE TRANSFER

Source text: bit.ly/2lPRFA8

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)