July 3 (Reuters) - Baumot Group AG:

* SAID ON MONDAY 2017 TRANSITIONAL YEAR SALES AMOUNTED TO 9.8 MILLION EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 38.3 MILLION EUROS)

* FY EBITDA AMOUNTED TO EUR -6.2 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR -3.6 MILLION)

