July 3 (Reuters) - KORDSA TEKNIK TEKSTIL:

* SAID ON MONDAY COMPLETES APPROVAL PROCESS OF THE COMMITTEE ON FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN THE US TO ACQUIRE FABRIC DEVELOPMENT AND TEXTILE PRODUCTS INC

* TARGET COMPANIES PROVIDE ADVANCED COMPOSITE MATERIALS TO THE COMMERCIAL AVIATION INDUSTRY

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)