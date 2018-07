July 3 (Reuters) - TOFAS TURK OTOMOBIL:

* SAID ON MONDAY PRODUCTION TO STOP AT BURSA PLANT FOR TOTAL OF 18 WORKING DAYS TO 8 WORKING DAYS DURING JULY, AND 10 WORKING DAYS DURING SECOND AND THIRD WEEKS OF AUGUST - DUE TO PLANNED ANNUAL MAINTENANCE/REPAIR WORKS AND INVENTORY PLANNING

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)