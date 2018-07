July 3 (Reuters) - DINO POLSKA SA:

* DINO POLSKA S.A. OPENED 74 NEW STORES IN H1, COMPARED TO 49 IN THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR, IT SAID IN A PRESS RELEASE

* ITS NETWORK CONSISTED OF 849 STORES AS OF THE END OF JUNE (VERSUS 677 STORES LAST YEAR), WITH THE SELLING AREA OF 324,900 SQUARE METERS

