BRIEF-CHL Raises Capital For EUR 0.6 Mln At End Of Fifth Conversion Period Of Bond Due 2018

July 3 (Reuters) - CHL:

* SAID ON MONDAY IT HAD ISSUED 38.7 MLN SHARES OF NOMINAL VALUE OF EUR 0.006 /SHR AT END OF FIFTH AND LAST CONVERSION PERIOD FOR BONDS “CHL 6,00% 2014-2018 CONVERTIBILE”

* NUMBER OF ORDINARY SHARES SUBSCRIBED CORRESPONDS TO CAPITAL INCREASE OF EUR 0.6 MLN, WITH EUR 0.3 MLN ALLOCATED TO SHARE PREMIUM RESERVE

* TOTAL AMOUNT OF BONDS CONVERTED IS EQUAL TO 35.9 PCT

* TO FULLY REIMBURSE BONDS WHICH HAVEN’T BEEN CONVERTED, WHICH AMOUNT TO 10.0 MLN

* SHARE CAPITAL AMOUNTS TO EUR 6.4 MLN FOLLOWING BOND CONVERSION

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)