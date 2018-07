BRIEF-CCC Buys 51 Pct Stake In DeeZee For 13 Mln Zlotys

July 3 (Reuters) - CCC SA:

* SAYS SIGNED COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH DEEZEE SP. Z O. O. SP. K. (DEEZEE)

* UNDER AGREEMENT CCC TO BUY 51 PERCENT STAKE IN DEEZEE FOR 13 MILLION ZLOTYS AND FURTHER INCREASE ITS STAKE IN DEEZEE TO POTENTIALLY REACH 100 PERCENT

* FOLLOWING THE AGREEMENT CCC TO DEEPEN ITS PRESENCE IN THE YOUNG CLIENT SEGMENT

* “ADDITIONALLY WE ARE STRENGTHENING OUR ONLINE CHANNELS,” SAYS DARIUSZ MILEK, CEO

* DEEZEE OPERATES ON POLISH ONLINE FOOTWEAR MARKET SINCE 2005 Source text: bit.ly/2KGWIh7

