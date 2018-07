July 4 (Reuters) - FOREVER ENTERTAINMENT:

* NORELOAD HEROES GAME TO HAVE ITS PREMIERE ON NINTENDO SWITCH PLATFORM ON JULY 19, IN THE U.S., CANADA AND MEXICO

* ON JULY 26 IT WILL BE RELEASED IN EUROPE, AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZELAND

* CO RECEIVED A LICENCE TO EXCLUSIVELY DISTRIBUTE ‘NORELOAD HEROES’ GAME ON NINTENDO SWITCH PLATFORM IN APRIL

