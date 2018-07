BRIEF-Gino Rossi June Revenue Up 10 Pct YoY

July 5 (Reuters) - GINO ROSSI SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT THE JUNE REVENUE WAS AT 20.5 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 10 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR

* JAN.-JUNE REVENUE WAS 87.9 MILLION ZLOTYS, DOWN 8.4 PCT

* THE RETAIL MARGIN WAS AT 41.9 PCT IN JUNE, DOWN 4.8 PERCENTAGE POINTS YEAR ON YEAR AND IT AMOUNTED TO 43.3 PCT OVER JAN.-JUNE PERIOD, DOWN 4.2 PERCENTAGE POINTS YOY

* THE COMPANY STOPPED CONSOLIDATING THE RESULTS OF SIMPLE CP SA AS IT IS CLASSIFIED NOW AS DISCOUNTINUED OPERATIONS

