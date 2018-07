BRIEF-Shareholder Proposes To Vote On Repurchasing Of Up To 13.3 Mln Of Polmed Shares

July 5 (Reuters) - POLMED SA:

* ITS SHAREHOLDER, NPN II MED S.A.R.L, WHICH OWNS 42.07 PROCENT OF POLMED’S SHARES, HAS PROPOSED A RESOLUTION TO BUY BACK UP TO 13.3 MILLION OF THE COMPANY’S SHARES

* IT PROPOSES TO REPURCHASE THE SHARES, WHICH REPRESENT 46.5 PERCENT IN THE COMPANY’S SHARE CAPITAL, FOR NO MORE THAN 3 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* THE STOCK’S CLOSE PRICE ON WEDNESDAY WAS 2.78 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* EARLIER IN MAY, SOME OF ITS SHAREHOLDERS MADE AN AGREEMENT TO BUY ALL SHARES HELD BY MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS

