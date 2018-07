July 6 (Reuters) - Home Meal Replacement SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY TO PROPOSE SHARE ISSUE FOR THE TOTAL VALUE OF 3.8 MILLION EUROS FOR CREDIT COMPENSATION

* TO ISSUE 3.8 MILLION SHARES AT NOMINAL VALUE OF 0.13 EURO PER SHARE PLUS ISSUE PREMIUM OF 0.87 EURO PER SHARE

