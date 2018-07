July 6 (Reuters) - elexxion AG:

* SAID ON THURSDAY FY TURNOVER DECREASED COMPARED TO THE PREVIOUS YEAR; FOR 2018, A DECLINE IN SALES IS AGAIN APPARENT, CAUSED IN PARTICULAR BY RESTRUCTURING MEASURES IN THE SALES AREA

* WILL GENERATE A NET LOSS IN 2017 AND PROBABLY ALSO IN 2018, WHICH WILL WIDEN MORE THAN PREVIOUSLY PLANNED

