BRIEF-Playway Sells Over 400,000 Game Pieces Of 'House Flipper'

* SAID ON THURSDAY IT HAS SOLD OVER 400,000 PIECES OF ‘HOUSE FLIPPER’ GAME SINCE IT PREMIERED ON STEAM PLATFORM ON MAY 17, 2018

* CO SAYS OVER 450,000 PLAYERS STILL AWAIT ON ONLINE SHOPS’ WISHLISTS TO BUY THE GAME

* CO SOLD OVER 200,000 PIECES OF THE GAME IN THE FIRST TWO WEEKS AFTER IT PREMIERED

* THE COMPANY’S MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT THE GAME, THROUGH NEW VERSIONS BEING PUBLISHED ON NEW DEVICES ON A CYCLICAL BASIS, CAN GENERATE STABLE AND REPETITIVE GAINS FROM SALES

