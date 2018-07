July 9 (Reuters) - ZAKLADY PRZEMYSLU CUKIERNICZEGO OTMUCHOW SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY IT ALLOCATED 11,119,618 SERIES E SHARES WITHIN PUBLIC OFFER FOR 12,748,250 SERIES E SHARES

* 1,628,632 E SERIES SHARES NOT INCLUDED IN THE BASIC AND ADDITIONAL SUBSCRIPTIONS TO BE ALLOCATED TO INVESTORS WHO SUBMIT SUBSCRIPTIONS

