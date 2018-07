July 9 (Reuters) - UPERGY:

* Q2 UNAUDITED INVOICES OF EUR 11.3 MLN VS EUR 10.6 MLN YR AGO

* GROWTH LARGELY OFFSET SLIGHT DELAY IN Q1

* INVOICES FOR H1 2018 ARE UP + 1.9% TO EUR 22.6 MLN (+ 2.5% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATE)

* 2023 STRATEGIC PLAN AIMS TO REACH A TURNOVER OF MORE THAN € 70 MILLION FOR THIS PERIOD, WITH AN EBITDA OF AROUND 9%

Source: bit.ly/2m5U2iM

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)